World Slapping Champion Gets Knocked Out For The First Time In His Career

During a slapping competition was uploaded on YouTube shows rookie competitor Vyacheslav Zezulya going up against the famed champion Vasily Kamotskiy. The reason behind video making waves on the internet is that champion gets knocked out by the competitor for the first time in his career.

Champion Knocked out

To the utter surprise of the crowd and even those on the stage, the famed start falling to the floor but the more alert in the crowd jump to prevent it. One member of the crowd was caught saying that the entire hall was shocked and this was the champions first defeat but he hopes that it was his last. According to local media, the champion was scouted by chance at the Siberian Power Show competition and this is his first defeat ever since.

Meanwhile in Russia...the 'male slapping championships' took place in Krasnoyarsk. The winner, Vasiliy Kamotskiy (left) took home 30,000 rubles (£350) 👏🇷🇺pic.twitter.com/aXQkMkmbd6 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) March 19, 2019



The champion was later caught saying that he was 'too nice' on his competitor and that he did not even use 25 per cent of his full power during the initial slap. In a social media post, the champion told his fans and supporters that this defeat was destined to happen someday and he felt fine and that it was no big deal.

Vasily 'Dumpling' Kamotskiy is a farmer from the small Siberian village of Ilansky. He won the inaugural 'Russian Slapping Championships'. The slapping contest is a competition where male contestants attempt to slap their opponents into submission with an open-handed strike. The slapping contests have a large prize pool as well, with the champion walking away with the largest sum. The trend of the 'Slapping Championships' has reached South America with the latest edition being held in Peru.

