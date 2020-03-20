World Sparrow Day: Netizens Pledge To Save The Disappearing Avian Community

On this day in 2010, an Indian conservationist named Mohammed Dilawar with his Nature Forever Society along with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation from France observed the very first World Sparrow Day to raise awareness about the declining population of the avian community. As per reports, the idea came up during an informal discussion at the Nature Forever Society's office.

World Sparrow Day

Mohammed Dilawar founded the Nature Forever Society in 2008 and he started his work by helping house sparrow in his home town Nashik. Dilawar in 2008 was named one of the 'Heroes of the Environment' by Time for his efforts in conservation of birds. The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated by carrying out various kinds of activities and events like art competitions, awareness campaigns, and sparrow processions as well as interactions with the media. Now the day is celebrated all over the world with a theme to go with it every year. This year, the theme for the World Sparrow Day is 'I Love Sparrow'.

#WorldSparrowDay2019 #WorldSparrowDay

Miss Those Days When They Used To Be My Morning Alarms. Let's Take A Pledge To Save Them.

In summer plenty of sparrows die coz of lack of water. Please put some 💦 in a bowl & should fill it with fresh water everyday pic.twitter.com/CP79k0h0Nq — Abhishek Nigam (@abhisheknigam6) March 20, 2019

Help us protect sparrows in urban landscape in every way possible. Each One Plant One#worldsparrowday#SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/6RUGm8wiQe — Subhajit Mukherjee (@Subhajit) March 20, 2019

World Sparrow Day is a day designated to raise awareness of the House Sparrow and other common birds to urban environments, and of threats to their populations.#WorldSparrowDay pic.twitter.com/HMFiZ6eAM1 — Balaji (@Balaji504) March 20, 2020

