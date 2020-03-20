The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

World Sparrow Day: Netizens Pledge To Save The Disappearing Avian Community

Rest of the World News

Indian conservationist named Mohammed Dilawar with his Nature Forever Society along with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation observed the very first World Sparrow Day

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
World Sparrow Day

On this day in 2010, an Indian conservationist named Mohammed Dilawar with his Nature Forever Society along with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation from France observed the very first World Sparrow Day to raise awareness about the declining population of the avian community. As per reports, the idea came up during an informal discussion at the Nature Forever Society's office.

Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Sends A Message Of 'keep Smiling In Testing Times' On World Happiness Day

World Sparrow Day

Mohammed Dilawar founded the Nature Forever Society in 2008 and he started his work by helping house sparrow in his home town Nashik. Dilawar in 2008 was named one of the 'Heroes of the Environment' by Time for his efforts in conservation of birds. The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated by carrying out various kinds of activities and events like art competitions, awareness campaigns, and sparrow processions as well as interactions with the media. Now the day is celebrated all over the world with a theme to go with it every year. This year, the theme for the World Sparrow Day is 'I Love Sparrow'. 

Read: Coronavirus Tips & Guidelines Outlined By The World Health Organization (WHO)

Read: Countries In The World That Are NOT Affected By Coronavirus? Here Is A Complete List 

Read: Countries In The World That Are AFFECTED By Coronavirus; See The Detailed World Map

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE