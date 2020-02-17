The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Wuhan-400: American Novel Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak 40 Years Ago?

Rest of the World News

Amid the increasing dread of the deadly coronavirus, an odd fictional reference to the viral outbreak in the 1981 thriller novel has baffled everyone.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wuhan-400

Amid the increasing dread of the deadly coronavirus, an odd fictional reference to the viral outbreak in the 1981 crime thriller novel The eyes of Darkness has left netizens baffled. A user who goes by the name Darren of Plymouth shared excerpts from the novel along with the caption that pointed out at the peculiarity of the world we live in. 

The excerpt read, “Scientist Li Chen, who defected to the US, carrying a diskette record of China's most important and dangerous and new biological weapon in a decade. The novel goes on to term the Wuhan-400 the "perfect weapon" as it "afflicts only human beings and no other living creatures can carry it". The excerpt also mentions that "the Chinese could use Wuhan-400 to wipe out a city and a country, and then there wouldn't be any need for them to conduct tricky and expensive decontamination before they moved in and took over the conquered territory."

Read: Japan: Thousands Celebrate 'Naked Festival' Amid Coronavirus Fear

Read: Conor McGregor Calls Out Diego Sanchez Through Twitter After UFC Fight Night 167

"Divine Comedy"

After the post hit the internet, it immediately captured netizen's attention garnering 634 likes in a few hours. Many users ended up drawing a parallel between the present fatal COVID-19 and the fictional 'Wuhan-400' mentioned in the book. Read everything netizens had to say: 

Read: Ministry Taking Coronavirus Seriously While Granting Visa To Chinese Wrestlers: Rijiju

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak Leads To Long Delays, Cancellation Of Shows Across The World

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA EXPLAINS BRITISH MP'S DEPORT
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IPL 2020: MUMBAI INDIANS FIXTURES
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA