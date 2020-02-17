Wuhan-400: American Novel Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak 40 Years Ago?

Amid the increasing dread of the deadly coronavirus, an odd fictional reference to the viral outbreak in the 1981 crime thriller novel The eyes of Darkness has left netizens baffled. A user who goes by the name Darren of Plymouth shared excerpts from the novel along with the caption that pointed out at the peculiarity of the world we live in.

The excerpt read, “Scientist Li Chen, who defected to the US, carrying a diskette record of China's most important and dangerous and new biological weapon in a decade. The novel goes on to term the Wuhan-400 the "perfect weapon" as it "afflicts only human beings and no other living creatures can carry it". The excerpt also mentions that "the Chinese could use Wuhan-400 to wipe out a city and a country, and then there wouldn't be any need for them to conduct tricky and expensive decontamination before they moved in and took over the conquered territory."

After the post hit the internet, it immediately captured netizen's attention garnering 634 likes in a few hours. Many users ended up drawing a parallel between the present fatal COVID-19 and the fictional 'Wuhan-400' mentioned in the book. Read everything netizens had to say:

Read most of Dean Koontz books and enjoyed how descriptive they were. This, however, is a little too close to the 🦴 😱 — Stephen Wayman (@Swaydogg) February 16, 2020

I believe any thing we write will happen one day — Hisham Saeed (@999mbz) February 16, 2020

That novel came out back in 1981!!! pic.twitter.com/GzCEC3FpcK — Hendon Gooner (@HendonGooner) February 16, 2020

Divine comedy. Life is a jumble of archetypical stories retold countless times w infinite variations — Haeli05 (@haeli05) February 16, 2020

Omg..... I remember that series. Scared the absolute life out of me when I was younger!! 😵 — Sea Haze 🎨 We're free 🇬🇧🥂🎉🔱🏴WTO (@seahaze55) February 17, 2020

