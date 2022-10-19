Amid War, Putin To Discuss Migration & Neutralising Threats At Security Council Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold a virtual meeting of the Russian Security Council on Wednesday, according to Sputnik News. The meeting, which will be conducted via video conference, will touch upon key issues including the regulation of migration processes and neutralizing threats to national security in the context of migration. It is to mention that the council’s deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev will make a report

"It’s planned to consider issues related to the neutralization of threats to national security in the migration area and the regulation of migration processes in the interests of the socio-economic development of the country and socio-political stability," the Kremlin said in a statement, TASS reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that "It’s a regular [meeting]," when he was asked if it was a general meeting that usually occurs every week, or a full meeting that consists of all members of the security council. Wednesday's meeting was first announced in August by Medvedev, who also looks over an interdepartmental commission that works on boosting migration policies. During the announcement, Medvedev had said that the event will consist of discussions on re-equipping migration services amid threats "due to the current situation." He had also revealed that the preparation of a bill to regulate entry, exit, and stay conditions for migrants is underway.

Putin continues to hold security council meetings amid Russia-Ukraine war

So far, the Russian President has held two meetings of the Security Council this year. The first one occurred on February 21, which was three days before Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. The meeting’s key agenda was to hold discussions on the independence of the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk. The second meeting took place in May, when Putin’s key focus was to boost Russia’s cyber information infrastructure in the wake of numerous cyberattacks amid the Ukraine war.

However, the most recent emergency meeting was held by Putin with permanent members of the council on October 10, just two days after the Crimea Bridge explosion. Addressing the attack, the Russian president had said: “The forensic and other expert data, as well as operational information, show that the October 8 explosion was an act of terrorism aimed at destroying Russia's civilian and critical infrastructure,” according to an official statement issued on Kremlin’s website.