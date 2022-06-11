Russia-Ukraine LIVE: Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants To Destroy Every City In Donbass

Quick links:
Amid the BALTOPS 22 naval drills by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Moscow on Friday conducted maritime exercises with 60 surface warships and supply vessels, and 45 aircraft and helicopters. According to the Russian Defence Ministry statement, as quoted by Xinhua, at least 10,000 soldiers were involved in the said exercises.
As the Russian war in Ukraine entered day 108, Ukraine on Friday conducted its 11th prisoner exchange with Moscow. A Telegram message by Mykolaiv region governor Vitaliy Kim, quoted by TRT World, said that Kyiv swapped four Russian captives for five Ukrainians.
Scrapping its neutrality, Switzerland on Friday joined the European Union’s decision to adopt the sweeping package of sanctions, including an embargo on crude oil, against Russia and Belarus, Tass reported, citing a statement by the government. "On June 10, the Federal Council took the decision to adopt new EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus," said the statement. The government instructed the Federal Department of Economic Affairs "to adopt the Ordinance on measures in connection with the situation in Ukraine," the statement said, as quoted by TASS. Just to note, despite not being an EU member, Swiss government has joined the bloc in its measures against Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing war in Europe.
The NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg on Friday expressed his gratitude to the Bucharest Nine (B9) countries for their "substantial contribution" to helping Ukraine deter Russian aggression. "The NATO Secretary-General thanked Group B9 for its strong support for transatlantic unity, its significant contribution to Euro-Atlantic security, and its substantial support for Ukraine's sovereignty. He stressed that today's meeting is especially timely in the context of President Putin's second invasion of Ukraine, which led to the worst security situation in Europe since World War II," the statement said, as quoted by Ukrinform.
In retaliation to the conviction and death sentence imposed on three foreign nationals, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kukeba on Friday stated that the trial did not adhere to the international order and thus was a "sham". "As combatants, they are protected by international humanitarian law and must be treated accordingly," Kuleba wrote in a tweet, further adding that Ukraine will keep working with the UK to ensure their release.
France on Friday blasted Russia for the "sham trial" that handed death sentence to three foreign nationals in a pro-Russian court of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry expressed "deep concern" over the conviction of three men who volunteered to fight for Ukraine in the war against Russia, CNN reported.
Russian war "will affect every country in the world," stated Japan PM Fumio Kishida, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday.
Fumio Kishida said during Asia’s top security summit Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that the ongoing war in Ukraine could provoke a war in East Asia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday discussed weapons supply with British defence minister Ben Wallace during his visit to Kyiv, the embattled president said in his usual night video address. His appeal came as Ukrainian troops are doing everything to stop the offensive of the occupiers, he said. "All that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners - allow them," he said in his nightly video address.
Addressing his countrymen in his usual nightly videos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy warned that Russian troops want to destroy every city of Donbass. Noting the ruins of high-rises in Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added, "All these ruins of once-happy cities, the black traces of fires, the craters from explosions- this is all the Russia can give to its neighbours, to Europe, to the world."
Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that around 31,900 Russian troops have lost their lives since the onset of the invasion on February 24. The Russian forces have lost 1409 tanks, 3450 armoured combat machines, 222 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and 712 artillery systems. In addition, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine stated that Russia has lost 97 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 2438 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13 ships or boats, 125 cruise missiles, 572 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 54 special equipment.
US President Joe Biden responded to the June 10 Consumer Price Index report, which highlighted ongoing high inflation. However, Biden stated that reducing inflation is his "top economic priority," while at the same time blaming the persistently high prices on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Biden, in a statement, remarked, "Even as we continue our work to defend freedom in Ukraine, we must do more—and quickly—to get prices down here in the United States. Putin’s Price Hike hit hard in May here and around the world: high gas prices at the pump, energy, and food prices accounted for around half of the monthly price increases, and gas pump prices are up by $2 a gallon in many places since Russian troops began to threaten Ukraine."
The UN human rights office has voiced concern about the death sentences imposed by pro-Moscow rebels in Ukraine on three captured foreigners who were fighting on the Ukrainian side.
A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found two Britons and one Moroccan guilty of seeking the violent overthrow of power. The men were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.
UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani noted Friday that, according to the Ukrainian military, all three were part of Ukraine’s armed forces. She said if that is the case they “should not be considered as mercenaries”.
Shamdasani said that, since 2015, the office has observed that the judiciary in rebel-run separatist areas “has not complied with essential fair trial guarantees, such as public hearing, independence and impartiality of the court and the right not to be compelled to testify.”
She added that “such trials against prisoners of war amount to a war crime.”
Russian troops have demolished at least 1,300 residential and commercial buildings in Mariupol since the war began, said Mariupol's mayor Vadym Boychenko. He added that the invading troops pummelled the living quarters without removing the dead bodies of the residents.