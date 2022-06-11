Russia-Ukraine LIVE: Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants To Destroy Every City In Donbass

Scrapping its neutrality, Switzerland on Friday joined the European Union’s decision to adopt the sweeping package of sanctions, including an embargo on crude oil, against Russia and Belarus, Tass reported, citing a statement by the government. "On June 10, the Federal Council took the decision to adopt new EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus," said the statement. The government instructed the Federal Department of Economic Affairs "to adopt the Ordinance on measures in connection with the situation in Ukraine," the statement said, as quoted by TASS. Just to note, despite not being an EU member, Swiss government has joined the bloc in its measures against Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing war in Europe.