Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: President Zelenskyy To Hold Urgent G7 Meeting Today

Zelenskyy addresses nation outside of his office amid rumours of his flee

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed his nation amid intensified Russian missile strikes against cities on Monday.

He recorded his statement in front of the Presidential Office in Kyiv which is several kilometres away from the location where strikes took place in the capital, just hours before.

"They seek panic and chaos," Zelenskyy said "But we are Ukrainians. Helping each other. We believe in ourselves. We restore everything that was destroyed. Now there may be temporary interruptions in electricity, but there will never be interruptions with certainty - the certainty of victory."