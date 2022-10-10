Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: President Zelenskyy To Hold Urgent G7 Meeting Today

Quick links:
Amid multiple explosions in Ukraine's national capital, a video emerged on social media platforms wherein people can be singing en masse while sheltering from the air raids in a Kyiv metro station.
Denmark’s Baltic Sea island of Bornholm which is located near the Nord Stream’s gas pipelines has suffered an unexplained power outage, Guardian reported citing the electricity operator Energinet. There occurred an issue with the underwater electricity cable, the operator said, adding that the exact cause of the outage was not known.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday accused Russia of causing "panic and chaos" with the missile attacks that targeted critical infrastructure. Missiles rained on Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and other regions he informed in a Telegram post.
"They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system. They are hopeless. The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible," Zelenskyy said, asking people to go to bomb shelters.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed his nation amid intensified Russian missile strikes against cities on Monday.
He recorded his statement in front of the Presidential Office in Kyiv which is several kilometres away from the location where strikes took place in the capital, just hours before.
"They seek panic and chaos," Zelenskyy said "But we are Ukrainians. Helping each other. We believe in ourselves. We restore everything that was destroyed. Now there may be temporary interruptions in electricity, but there will never be interruptions with certainty - the certainty of victory."
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who spoke to Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany earlier today, said he will address an emergency meeting of the G7 on Monday. Notably, G7 is an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. "My speech is scheduled, in which I'll tell about the terrorist attacks by Russia," Zelenskyy said. "We also discussed the issue of increasing pressure on Russia and aid in restoring damaged infrastructure."
Hours after the brutal attacks on multiple locations in Kyiv, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, in a staunch message to Moscow, said, "We are coming after you". In a Twitter post, the ministry asserted that the country is becoming stronger with every strike that hit the already war-embattled nation.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba cut short his tour of Africa in order to return to Kyiv after missile attacks. He spoke with his Canadian counterpart, Mélanie Joly, who assured him that “the response to Russia’s barbaric attacks will be an even more resolute practical support for Ukraine”.
Latvia’s prime minister, Krišjānis Kariņš on Monday called for Europe to halt all tourist visas for Russians after several missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. Latvian PM rejected the notion that a ban on Russians seeking to evade Putin's military draft in the EU would up Russian armed forces. Many Russian men "do not wish to go and fight and likely die in Ukraine” and this could trigger a “potential huge immigration wave coming from Russia,” said Kariņš in an interview with the Guardian newspaper. This, he reiterated also poses a security risk to the EU.
“I think the political dissenters have mostly already left. Then there will be economic opportunists, many, many other reasons and people with unknown loyalties," Latvian leader was quoted as saying.
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink on Monday said Russia has accelerated multiple strikes across the Ukrainian cities, after the Kerch bridge incident. "Moscow has escalated its barrage of attacks," Brink tweeted.
Dnipro city missile strike has multiple casualties as an Associated Press reports its journalists have witnessed the bodies of multiple people killed at an industrial site on the city’s outskirts. The agency describes that the residential buildings were hit, windows were shattered and debris littered the roads. Explosions were also reported in western city of Lviv as well as Kharkiv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi.
According to Ukraine's commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny, at least 75 missiles have been fired during the wave of attacks. Further, he said that 43 of them were neutralised by air defences.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account that Russia is “trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth.”
“Please do not leave (bomb) shelters,” he wrote. “Let’s hold on and be strong.”
Following the strikes on Kyiv, several residents were seen on the streets with blood on their clothes and hands. A young man wearing a blue jacket sat on the ground as a medic wrapped a bandage around his head. A woman with bandages wrapped around her head had blood all over the front of her blouse. Several cars were also damaged or completely destroyed.
Explosions on Monday rocked multiple cities across Ukraine, including missile strikes on the capital Kyiv for the first time in months, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. According to reports, at least eight people have been killed and more than 24 injured.
The first strikes on Kyiv in four months targeted the centre of the city and left dead and wounded, an Emergency Service spokesperson told the AP. Blasts were reported in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.
