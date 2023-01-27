Trump Urges Joe Biden To End 'crazy' Russia-Ukraine War, Claims It Is An 'easy' Task To Do

Putting an end to the raging war between Russia and Ukraine that broke out almost a year ago and devastated the lives of millions is an “easy” task to do, according to former US President Donald Trump. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday, Trump urged his successor, president Joe Biden to end “this crazy war” and not escalate it further by providing tanks to Ukraine, as doing so would lead to nuclear warfare in the next stage.

“First come the tanks, then come the nukes. Get this crazy war ended, now. So easy to do,” Trump said. The ex-president’s remarks come after the Biden administration announced its decision earlier this week to supply almost three dozen M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Russia has called the West’s moves of providing assistance to Ukraine a “direct involvement in the conflict,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, according to Sputnik. While Trump and Biden may have different approaches, they do seem to agree on the dangers of nuclear war, with the latter having warned of an “Armageddon” in October last year.

Biden announces decision to supply tanks to Ukraine

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis. I don’t there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” he had said. Lately, the risk of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war has not stopped Washington from conveying full support to Kyiv. Earlier this week, Biden declared his decision to supply tanks to Ukraine.

"Today I’m announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. We’ll begin to train Ukrainian troops on these issues of sustainment, logistics and maintenance as soon as possible,” he said at a press conference, adding that the decision was advocated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and clarifying that the tanks do not create an "offensive threat" to Russia.