Ukraine Media Releases Drone Footage Of Chernobyl NPP; Claim Russian Forces Dug Trenches

As the war has entered day 42 on April 6, a new drone footage has surfaced from Ukraine's Chernobyl. According to Ukrainian media sources, this footage shows trenches dug by Russia's military near the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant (NPP) exclusion zone before their departure earlier this month. The Chernobyl exclusion zone is the area in Ukraine's Pripyat where the world's worst nuclear disaster took place in 1986, turning it into a ghost city.

The video accessed by Republic Media Network shows a dome that has been placed on one of Chernobyl's nuclear reactors to contain the spread of the radiation. Although decades have passed since the nuclear disaster, the power plant needs management as it still holds radioactive waste. While the purpose of digging these trenches is unclear, it is believed that the Russian troops must have intended to use them for military purposes. What's strange, however, is Russia's occupation of this ghost city and its sudden departure from the region. The Ukrainian media had reported earlier that there was a spike in radioactivity around the power planet after Russia captured it.

It is worth noting that the aerial footage has surfaced just days after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said he will visit the infamous power plant.

According to the Associated Press, Grossi called the departure of Russian forces from Chernobyl "a step in the right direction", and reflected on the overall situation saying, "The general radiation situation around the plant is quite normal. There was a relatively higher level of localised radiation because of the movement of heavy vehicles at the time of the occupation of the plant, and apparently, this might have been the case again on the way out".

Russian shelling continues on Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia continues to pound Ukraine, the latest developments of which have emerged from Central Donetsk. Despite a Russian rocket devastating the region, President Vladimir Putin's forces shelled the eastern Ukrainian city starting early Wednesday. A local resident, while speaking to Republic said, "There was shelling in the night, around 2:30 PM. We were sleeping at home, and then there was an explosion and everything started to fall. There are no military facilities around here".

