Ukrainian MP slams Russian Propaganda, Assures President Volodymyr Zelensky Still In Kyiv

Amid rumours of President Volodymyr Zelensky fleeing to Poland, Ukrainian MP Yevheniia Kravchuk has slammed Russian propaganda and refuted the rumours. In a video message, Kravchuk has said that information about Zelensky fleeing to Poland has been spread by Russian media and termed the same as 'fake news'. Further, she remarked that President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to remain in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

"Information spread by Russian media that President Zelensky fled to Poland is fake news. He is in Ukraine, in Kyiv and is cooperating with the government and the militaries," said Yevheniia Kravchuk.

She further avered that Zelensky will not leave the country "for sure". In addition, the Ukrainian MP has also warned that rumours might spread about Zelensky signing the capitulation documents and urged the people to not believe any of these as the Ukrainian President will not give up. Apart from Yevheniia Kravchuk, the Ukrainian Parliament, too, asserted that the President has not fled to Poland and that he continues to remain in Kyiv. The reports about his fleeing surfaced after a Russian legislator alleged that Zelensky had fled his country and was in Poland. Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin claimed that Zelensky fled to Poland after Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine Parliament) failed to get him to Lviv.

"Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lviv. He is now in Poland," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, reported Sputnik.

It is pertinent to mention that similar rumours had surfaced earlier as well. However, Zelensky has always maintained that he continues to remain in Kyiv even as Russian forces continue their onslaught. Moreover, he had earlier rejected United States' offer to evacuate him, stating that he wanted 'arms', instead of a 'ride'.

"The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride," the Ukrainian President told America when the latter offered to help him 'flee' Kyiv.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates