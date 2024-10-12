sb.scorecardresearch
  • Section 144 Imposed in Pakistan's Rawalpindi Ahead of SCO Summit Meet

Published 15:01 IST, October 12th 2024

Section 144 Imposed in Pakistan's Rawalpindi Ahead of SCO Summit Meet

The Pakistan Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi till October 17 to maintain the law and order situation during the upcoming SCO summit

Reported by: Asian News International
Lock down in Islamabad
The Pakistan Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi till October 17 to maintain the law and order situation during the upcoming SCO summit
