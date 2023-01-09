Watch: Brazil In Chaos As Bolsonaro Supporters Invade Govt Buildings, Vandalise Interiors

Videos of furious rioters from Brazil began circulating on social media soon after protests broke out across the country merely a week after incumbent president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration. The protesters, who identified as supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace on Sunday, January 8.

A clip shared on Twitter displays a huge crowd of rioters dressed in colours of the Brazilian flag, gathered in an open area as plumes of light smoke can be seen in the air. Another video shows the protesters marching and chanting slogans as they hold banners and the national flag. “They're pushing back the National Guard and Riot Police! Hold strong Brazil,” reads the caption.

A third clip appears to show a vacant presidential palace surrounded by smoke as a protester walks through it. “The residence of the President of Brazil is captured by supporters of the former head of state. President Lula has been evacuated,” says the caption.

What is happening in Brazil?

On Sunday, Brazil witnessed riots reminiscent of the January 6 US Capitol attack as supporters of Bolsonaro stormed three public buildings- the Supreme Court, the presidential palace, and Congress to demand a military intervention that would either oust incumbent president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva or restore Bolsonaro.

The rioters went on to break and vandalise the items placed in the buildings, such as computers, furniture, a Emiliano Di Cavalcanti painting, and the table used by Supreme Court justices to convene. The uprising drew massive condemnation from leaders all across the globe.

Taking to his Twitter handle, US President Joe Biden wrote, "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concerns about Brazil’s present situation and said, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities.”