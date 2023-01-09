IN PICS: Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters Storm Brazil’s Supreme Court, Congress; Over 400 Held

Quick links:
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday.
A week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Silva, thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded buildings.
Some of the demonstrators called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency.
Hours went by before control of the buildings on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square was reestablished, with hundreds of the participants arrested.
In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising by those he termed “fascist fanatics,” and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government.
TV channel Globo News showed protesters wearing green and yellow colors of the national flag that also have come to symbolize nation’s conservative movement.
Former president Bolsonaro has repeatedly sparred with Supreme Court justices, and the room where they convene was trashed by the rioters.
They sprayed fire hoses inside the Congress building and ransacked offices at the presidential palace. Windows were broken in all of the buildings.
Bolsonaro, who flew to Florida ahead of Lula’s inauguration. He wrote on Twitter that peaceful protest is part of democracy but vandalism and invasion of public buildings are “exceptions to the rule.”
Police fired tear gas in their efforts to recover buildings, and marching protesters walked down a ramp from the presidential palace with their hands secured behind back.
Justice Minister Flavio Dino said in a news conference that roughly 200 people had been arrested and officers were firing more tear gas to drive away lingering protesters.
With the damage already done, many in Brazil were questioning how the police had ignored abundant warnings, were unprepared or were somehow complicit.