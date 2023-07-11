What Is Guillain-Barré Syndrome? A Rare Disorder That Triggered National Emergency In Peru

An alarming rise in cases of a rare neurological disorder has prompted the government of Peru to declare a national emergency for a period of up to three months. For the South American country, the surge of cases brings back terrifying memories of a similar outbreak that occurred in 2019.

The disorder in question is Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which affects the human body's nervous system and usually causes muscle fatigue and breathing problems. In serious cases, it can lead to complete paralysis. Peru last experienced a similar problem four years ago due to a bacterial infection known as campylobacter.

Here's all you need to know about Guillain-Barré Syndrome

In layman's terms, the syndrome involves an issue with the body's immune system. A person's immunity is responsible for shielding them from foreign bodies and infections. However, in people with the rare disorder, the immune system ends up attacking its own nerve cells.

What is mainly targetted by the syndrome is the myelin sheath, which creates a layer of fat and protein around nerve cells. When infected, the sheath experiences inflammation, thus inhibiting the process of transporting stimuli. As a result, a person with the syndrome can have issues speaking, swallowing, walking, and other kinds of basic human functions.

If left untreated, the condition is known to escalate. When that happens, the peripheral nerves that branch out from the brain and the spinal cord can sustain major damage and muscles can either weaken, or be completely paralyzed. It is unclear what causes this rare syndrome, but it has a tendency to develop after a person contracts an infectious disease. It has also been linked to Zika virus, Epstein Barr virus, and the coronavirus, according to DW.

While the Guillain-Barré Syndrome has no solid cure, recovery for it can begin at week four of the disorder's onset. Two treatments are ideally used to help in recovery and lower the syndrome's severity. These include plasma exchange or plasmapheresis, and immunoglobulin therapy.