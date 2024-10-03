sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • The US And Microsoft Disrupt A Russian Hacking Group Targeting American Officials And Nonprofits

Published 23:56 IST, October 3rd 2024

The US And Microsoft Disrupt A Russian Hacking Group Targeting American Officials And Nonprofits

Russian hacking group Star Blizzard targeted Western think tanks, journalists, and officials using spear phishing to steal sensitive information.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The US And Microsoft Disrupt A Russian Hacking Group Targeting American Officials And Nonprofits
The US And Microsoft Disrupt A Russian Hacking Group Targeting American Officials And Nonprofits | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:56 IST, October 3rd 2024