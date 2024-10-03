Published 23:56 IST, October 3rd 2024
The US And Microsoft Disrupt A Russian Hacking Group Targeting American Officials And Nonprofits
Russian hacking group Star Blizzard targeted Western think tanks, journalists, and officials using spear phishing to steal sensitive information.
The US And Microsoft Disrupt A Russian Hacking Group Targeting American Officials And Nonprofits | Image: AP
