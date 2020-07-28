Last Updated:

Netizens Say Tulsi Kumar's Naam Is Copy Of Saari Ki Saari, Trend #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari

Tulsi Kumar's Naam has found itself in the middle of a controversy after netizens claim that the music of the song is a copy of Darshan Raval's Saari Ki Saari.

Written By
Drushti Sawant
The music video for singer Tulsi Kumar’s new song Naam was unveiled a day back. The song which has been released under the T-series label has found itself in the middle of a controversy after netizens claim that the music of the song sounds exactly similar to that of singer Darshan Raval’s song. Netizens claim that Tulsi Kumar’s Naam is quite similar to Darshan Raval’s Saari Ki Saari, which was released two years back.

Tulsi Kumar’s Naam released a day back on July 27, 2020. It is a romantic number sung by Kumar and Milind Garba. It has been penned by Jaani, while the song is composed by Nirmaan. The song, Naam has over 12 million views since its release yesterday.

Darshan Raval's Saari Ki Saari

Darshan Raval’s Saari Ki Saari is composed as well as written by the singer. The song tells the tale of a soldier and his love. Saari Ki Saari released on Valentine’s Day, February 14 in 2017. The song has over 9.5 million views.

Darshan Raval took to his Instagram account and praised Kumar’s song. He claims that the song is ‘beautiful’ as he shared a short video of the song. Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval have previously worked together on the song Tere Naal, which was also released under the T-series banner a few months back.

(Image Credits: Darshan Raval Instagram)

After the teaser of Tulsi Kumar’s Naam was shared on her social media, netizens began to draw parallels between the music of her song as well as Darshan Raval’s Saari Ki Saari. Netizens took to their social media account and started posting posts saying that Tulsi Kumar’s Naam is a copy of Darshan Raval’s Saari Ki Saari. The hashtag ‘T series used Saari Ki Saari’ has been trending on Twitter ever since. Check out some of the tweets made by the netizens.

(Image Credits: Bhoomika_dz twitter)

First Published:
