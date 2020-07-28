Netizens Say Tulsi Kumar's Naam Is Copy Of Saari Ki Saari, Trend #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari

The music video for singer Tulsi Kumar’s new song Naam was unveiled a day back. The song which has been released under the T-series label has found itself in the middle of a controversy after netizens claim that the music of the song sounds exactly similar to that of singer Darshan Raval’s song. Netizens claim that Tulsi Kumar’s Naam is quite similar to Darshan Raval’s Saari Ki Saari, which was released two years back.

Tulsi Kumar's Naam

Tulsi Kumar’s Naam released a day back on July 27, 2020. It is a romantic number sung by Kumar and Milind Garba. It has been penned by Jaani, while the song is composed by Nirmaan. The song, Naam has over 12 million views since its release yesterday.

Darshan Raval's Saari Ki Saari

Darshan Raval’s Saari Ki Saari is composed as well as written by the singer. The song tells the tale of a soldier and his love. Saari Ki Saari released on Valentine’s Day, February 14 in 2017. The song has over 9.5 million views.

Darshan Raval took to his Instagram account and praised Kumar’s song. He claims that the song is ‘beautiful’ as he shared a short video of the song. Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval have previously worked together on the song Tere Naal, which was also released under the T-series banner a few months back.

After the teaser of Tulsi Kumar’s Naam was shared on her social media, netizens began to draw parallels between the music of her song as well as Darshan Raval’s Saari Ki Saari. Netizens took to their social media account and started posting posts saying that Tulsi Kumar’s Naam is a copy of Darshan Raval’s Saari Ki Saari. The hashtag ‘T series used Saari Ki Saari’ has been trending on Twitter ever since. Check out some of the tweets made by the netizens.

#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari



Management uska dekh lege but as a fan i am here for darshan aur hum share karege logo ko batayege ye original hai t series copy kiyapic.twitter.com/cK47XgVnLS — Ek Tarfa_EXOscâ¤ï¸ðŸ’™ (@sheth_vishva) July 27, 2020

"Can I copy "Yes, but

your make it a

homework?" bit different"#TheNameIsSaariKiSaari #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari pic.twitter.com/DUF7A9OZx0 — Himani â™¡ Ek Tarfa â˜” (@himani_dz_dr) July 27, 2020

officially remaking a song with legal rights is one thing. but shamelessly stealing an independent artist's work is unforgivable. tseries have crossed all limits now. they need to issue an apology to darshan immediately and duly compensate him.#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari — ð™¥ð™–ð™§ð™ ð™žð™¡ ð™™ð™¤ ð™¨ð™©ð™–ð™£ ð™–ð™˜ð™˜ð™¤ð™ªð™£ð™© (@OnlyBlackSheep) July 27, 2020

#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari

Is trending because T-Series used the song sari ki sari of @DarshanRavalDZ

As a music in Tulsi kumar song #Naam . If it's happened without permission of @DarshanRavalDZ the T-Series should give the credit to Darshan. — alok mishra (@vatsyayan_alok) July 27, 2020

I am with Darshan #TseriesUsedSaariKiSaari — Kusum Jha (@KusumJha13) July 27, 2020

So disheartening to see Songs getting copied and the original artist doesn't speak a word about it and rather appreciating it needs a big heart @DarshanRavalDZ it needs a big heart the entire tune of #Naam is copied from #SariKiSari#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari — Pradyut Acharjee (@imacharjeepol) July 27, 2020

