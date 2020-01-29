Sussex Royals V/s Kensington Palace, Online War Leaves Netizens Divided

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched their own Instagram account in April last year by the name of Sussex Royal. Previously, all their updates were posted on the Kensington Royal account which they shared with Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Online War

If Netizens were to be believed, the ‘online war’ between the two ensued last week after Prince Hary and Meghan Markle’s account hit 11 Million followers catching up with the Kensington Royal which was established much before.

Read: NZ Vs IND: Kane Williamson Rues Series Loss, Says 'Super Overs Haven't Been Our Friend'

Read: Meghan, Prince Harry 'should Return' $6.5 Million To Taxpayers, Demand Activists

On Sunday, however, it seemed like the Sussexes not only caught up but also surpassed the Kensington Royal account which was launched back in 2015. Their numbers finally overtook William and Kate's, standing at 11.1 million Instagram followers.

The Sussex vs Cambridge contest for the most number of followers has captured social media's attention - leading to multiple news stories, tweets, Facebook posts and even some memes over the last few days.

Many people supported the Sussex couple and surpassed Cambridge. The Sussex couple Instagram account is not yet 1 year old. The British royal family lost 11.1 million fans. Too proud of the Sussex couple. pic.twitter.com/AyoQ7QQx5s — Rachel22 (@Rachel243471957) January 26, 2020

Recently, the campaigners who are pushing for the abolition of monarchy in Britain and call for an elected head of state demand $6.5 million from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As the royal couple made the announcement of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the family earlier this month, activists believe that they should first return the money of the taxpayers who paid for their wedding at Windsor Castle and Frogmore Cottage, their residence on the Windsor estate.

Read: Harry Potter Deaths That Were Different In The Films And Books

Read: Prince Harry Doppelganger Spotted In Ad For Handyman, Netizens React

(with inputs from agencies)