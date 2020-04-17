Prince William Reveals Concern For His Father And Grandparents Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As Prince Charles contracted deadly coronavirus last month, the Duke of Cambridge revealed his concern for his father and his worries for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. While speaking to an international media outlet on April 17, Prince Williams said that he has to admit that he was ‘quite concerned’ after his father tested positive for COVID-19 as it is fairly risky at his age. Though the Prince of Wales recovered, Prince Williams said that his father has had many chest infection, colds and things like that over the years.

Prince Williams reportedly said that he thought to himself that ‘if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it is going to be him’. He also added that he is very carful about his grandparents as well and he and the other family members are doing everything they can to make sure that they are isolated and protected from this. However, he added that it still ‘worries’ him.

Furthermore, while talking to the media outlet, he urged people to look after their mental health as well as their physical well-being during the lockdown. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to the media outlet as part of their work supporting the mental health charities. The royal couple also spoke about their own life at their home in Norfolk and the challenges they are facing, including the task of homeschooling their kids.

In a bid to help the vulnerable people, Prince William also became the patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) for 2020. The NET seeks to coordinate with not-for-profit organisations to direct public donations to specific appeals and to distribute funds fairly and efficiently. As Prince William launched the NET Coronavirus Appeal in March, the organisation was able to raise millions of pounds. The charitable sector responds to national emergencies and works collaboratively with charities and other bodies to direct public donations to NET appeals.

With an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, the Royal Family is doing their bit to help the government overcome the crisis. Currently, the UK has more than 103,000 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 13,729 lives in the country. While Prince William is working with NET, Prince Charles, on the other hand, recently opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London. According to the official NHS website, the hospital is built in Bristol and Harrogate to provide beds if local services need them during the peak of coronavirus.

