Amanda Gorman Backs Meghan Markle, Says Her 'strength Will Redefine Family Everywhere'

Soon after the wildly-anticipated and bombshell sit-down interview of Prince Harry and Meghan with celebrity interviewer, Oprah Winfrey aired on Sunday night on CBS, reactions poured in from across the globe including Amanda Gorman, Serena Williams. The first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman weighed in on Meghan’s explosive allegations of racism among the British royal family and said that Duchess of Sussex is living the life that Harry’s mother, Diana should have.

However, the 23-year-old poet noted that Diana, Princess of Wales was not supported by the people around her and Meghan showcased more bravery. Gorman acknowledged that Meghan witnessed pain in her life but lives a “life without prison”. In a series of tweets, Gorman mentioned that Meghan’s ending is not ‘happy’ but change brings people ‘most hurt’ and it is about ‘healing’.

Gorman wrote, “Unclear if this will change the Royal family, but Meghan's strength will certainly redefine family everywhere. Think of the women who will be inspired to stand up for their lives, the partners who will be kinder & more courageous than the kin they were born into.”

“Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it,” she added.

Meghan is living the life Diana should have, if only those around her had been as brave as she was. Meghan isn’t living a life without pain, but a life without a prison. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

This isn't Meghan's princess ‘happy’ ending. But sometimes change, the decisions that bring us the most hurt, aren't about about happiness, but healing. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

Read - Where To Watch Oprah's Interview With Meghan And Harry? Find Out

Read - Princess Diana Admirers Recall Her Struggles After Meghan And Prince Harry's Interview

Conversations about Archie’s skin colour

In a damming allegation against the Royal insulation that would further send shockwaves through the family as push the relations of the couple to a new low, Prince Harry and Meghan also told Winfrey that there were conversations in the palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth.

In the extraordinary interview, the Duchess of Sussex who gave up her ‘HRH title’ along with her husband said that her time after becoming a Royal wad “almost unsurvivable” and she had suicidal thoughts.

Meghan also claimed that the Royal household did not allow her to get help for her deteriorating mental health. She told Winfrey, “I just didn’t want to be alive any more. And that was a very real and clear and frightening and constant thought.” She also agreed with the celebrity interviewer that she had been “silenced” from the moment she started dating Prince Harry.

Meghan even said that she was not told why Archie wouldn’t be offered security protection. Meghan also revealed that Harry told her there had bee conversations about how dark her baby’s skin might be and “what that would mean or look like”.

Read - Londoners React To Meghan, Harry Interview

Read - Revealing Meghan And Harry Interview Shakes UK Royal Family