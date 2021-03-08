Princess Diana Admirers Recall Her Struggles After Meghan And Prince Harry's Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s CBS interview has finally premiered. The highly anticipated interview had Harry and Meghan spilling details about their time in the monarchy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview had many fans reminiscing late Princess Diana’s interview where she spoke about the royal family, her marriage, and the troubles she faced.

Netizens remember Princess Diana as Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview airs

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey recently premiered. A few weeks before this premiere, a few clips from the interview were released. Now, that the interview has premiered many netizens could not help but get nostalgic about Princess Diana’s experiences during her time as a royal family member.

One fan pointed out how Meghan Markle mental state was quite like Princess Diana’s and added how nothing has changed over the past 25 years. Another fan also shared a clip from Princess Diana’s tell-all interview from 1995 in which she talked about how the ‘Royal household’ saw her as a threat of some kind. Take a look at all of these reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey here.

tw // self harm, depression



What Meghan just said about her mental state whilst being in the RF is exactly what Princess Diana said MORE than 25 years ago & nothing has changed since!#HarryandMeghanonOprah #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/sGiUyK86p9 — ً (@BAGWATl) March 8, 2021

Watching this interview reminded me of Princess Diana’s in 1995. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/5WU4Rwnz0Y — 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢 🎆 (@thatscaleblol) March 8, 2021

Harry has always been a rebel..I know Princess Diana would be proud. ❤️#OprahMeghanHarry #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/47VyBOBIi3 — Nadz (@nadyyjj) March 8, 2021

me and my homies riding for Meghan Markle like how our parents rode for Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/oYexcrf0ii — orpheˣ (@orphrry) March 8, 2021

‘They will look after the heir and I will look after the spare.'



The money she saved for Harry is being used to protect her grandchildren. May we all have the foresight of Princess Diana. #HarryandMeghanonOprah #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/AOzQyWiJqe — Brianna Michelle (@QueenBriDC) March 8, 2021

Prince Harry confirms racism inside the BRF



They asked how Harry and Meghan's children were going to look like?



Harry shares that they left because of lack of support.#HarryandMeghanonOprah Princess Diana | Oprah | The Crown | pic.twitter.com/5DAAgX6mo4 — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) March 8, 2021

Princess Diana smiling down from heaven as she watches Meghan take down an entire EMPIRE. 🙏🏾#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/P9X3j47fWY — Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) March 8, 2021

Princess Diana’s legacy is what we are all seeing in Prince Harry. — Olugbenga Adejuwon (@olugbengaadeju1) March 8, 2021

Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview details

Meghan Markle’s revelations in the interview with Oprah are creating headlines everywhere. During the interview, Meghan revealed that many undisclosed members of the royal family were concerned about Meghan and Prince Harry’s first child, Archie’s, skin tone. Meghan revealed that some royal members expressed this concern to Prince Harry and he in turn revealed it to Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview also shed some light on her mental health struggles while being a senior royal member. During the interview Meghan revealed that she did have suicidal thoughts. She added that she was ashamed to admit it to Prince Harry but knew that if she did not admit it, she might end up acting on those thoughts. The interview primarily revolved around the topics of racism and mental health struggles. Prince Harry also voiced his past concern about “history repeating itself” and his wife going through the same struggles as his mother Princess Diana did.

