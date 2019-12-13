Amid Political Turmoil Over Brexit, Britain Goes To Polls To Elect Its New Government

For the past few months, Britain has been facing political turmoil over Brexit. However, on December 12, the polling began in Britain to elect their new government and secure its fate. The general elections are being held after two years and for the second time after the country voted in favour of Brexit. The voting will close at 10 p.m according to the London time.

Britain goes to polls

The general elections will decide the fate of Britain and its position in world politics. It is also a deciding moment at a time when the people of Britain are divided on the issue of Brexit. The outcome of the elections will decide whether Britain will exit from the European Union or there will be further delay. The vote will be cast among the two major parties of the UK, offering different choices to the citizens. The results of the elections will shape Britain’s sense of itself, its economy, the Brexit and also its relationship with other countries, especially the United States.

20 min queue to get into polling station. South London Millenials unite! #GeneralElection2019 pic.twitter.com/Tn1gOKkAM2 — Bryony Thomas (@BryonyThomas9) December 12, 2019

First time in 20 years that I’ve seen a queue at my polling station. pic.twitter.com/PddeJ12i19 — Sue Christoforou (@SueChristoforou) December 12, 2019

Never thought I'd see a queue like this outside my local polling station! I've barely seen more than about two other people there in the past. pic.twitter.com/Be220ZtsJi — Karli Watson (@karlequin) December 12, 2019

Britain's place in the world at stake

According to political analysts, there are several possibilities depending on the result of elections. If the Conservative Party and Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure a majority then they will take forward the Brexit and the possibility of the second referendum and secure Britain's place with the European Union will be lost. According to the opinion polls, the Conservative Party is expected to secure a majority. After the six-week election campaign, the opinion polls revealed that the Conservative Party can win in the election with the lead of 10 points. If the results of the opinion polls match those of the election, it would put an end to Europe’s political and trade bloc by January 2020.

In the latest prediction of the opinion polls by YouGov, the Conservative Party is expected to win 28 seat majority but it is less than half of the total 68 seats. It concluded that in such a scenario either the Conservative Party will have to form a coalition government or warned of a Hung Parliament which would further delay the process of Brexit.

On the other hand, if the Labour Party being led by hard-left Jeremy Corbyn secures a majority or even manages to secure enough seats to form a coalition government, then as promised by Corbyn, he would begin the radical transformation of the economy of Britain under the socialist banner. Currently, Britain is facing a wave of noxious, hyperpartisan politics. People of Britain have distinct opinions on the issue of Britain leaving the EU. The country is divided into Leavers and Remainers. There is an atmosphere of terror and horror among the people. Family and friends are fighting each other over issues of frictionless debates. Several MPs in the Parliament are hurling charges of prison and surrender at each other in the Parliament. The women of the Labour and Conservative Parties were scared of being physically attacked.

(With inputs from agencies)