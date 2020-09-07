Birmingham Stabbings: Police Arrest 27-year-old Man Over ‘terrible Crimes’

The UK police, on September 7, reportedly informed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the horrifying mass stabbings in Birmingham that left one person dead and two critically wounded. The West Midlands Police said that the man was held on suspicion of murder and seven attempted murders that were carried out on September 6. As per reports, the suspect was detained in the Selly Oak area of the city at around 4:00am (Local time) and he remained in police custody for questioning.

Steve Graham, who is the chief of Birmingham police, reportedly said that the officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of Monday morning in a bid to trace the man who is believed to be responsible for the ‘terrible crimes’. While calling the latest development ‘crucial’, Graham informed that the investigation is still underway. Furthermore, the police chief believes that the incident was not a random intern of the people that were attacked. He reportedly said that the attack is being treated as ‘homicide’.

1 killed, 7 injured in the ‘major incident’

UK Police declared the ‘major incident’ on Sunday after getting reports of multiple stabbings in the Birmingham city centre at approximately 12:30am (Local time). West Midlands Police informed that on their swift response, they found a number of other stabbings took place in the area shortly after that. As per reports, the police had informed that one man had died and seven others were wounded in the incident.

The officials have ruled out the possibility of hate crime and they have also reportedly rejected any links to gang violence or terrorism. Since the incident, the detectives have been tracing several lines of enquiry and the police have also ramped up their uniformed and armed response in the city. Several areas are being held by officials including Livery Street, Irving Street and Hurst Street.

The West Midlands Police is also calling out people who have any video evidence of the incident. Graham, responsible for policing in Birmingham has also called the entire incident as ‘tragic, shocking and understandably frightening’.

(Image: Rep/PTI)

