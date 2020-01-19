Harry & Meghan Will No Longer Use HRH Titles Or Receive Public Funds: Buckingham Palace

The Buckingham Palace on Saturday issued a formal statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties. The statement said that the Sussexes will no longer formally represent The Queen. It further mentioned that they will not be using their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

The Statement read as follows, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

This statement comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier announced their decision to step back as 'Senior members' of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The couple took to their official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent."

The Sussexes also issued a statement where they announced that after becoming financially independent they wish to set up a charity of their own as well. In their post, they also stated that this move will allow their family to take the much-needed space to grow into the next chapter of their lives.

About the HRH titles

HRH is an abbreviation for His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness used to address members of royal families, usually princes or princesses. Monarchs and their consorts are usually styled Majesty.

