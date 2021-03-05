Buckingham Palace Yet To Contact Sussexes About Bullying Probe

Buckingham Palace is yet to contact the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the bullying probe that they had earlier said they will launch to determine the veracity of allegations against Meghan Markle, sources of Guardian learn. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be a part of the investigation since they had stepped down from their royal duties and broke ties with the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family responded to the allegations on The Duchess of Sussex that she bullied two royal staff and undermined the confidence of a third staff member at Kensington Palace and made them cry saying that they were "clearly very concerned". In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, the royal family said, "Our human resources team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article".

"Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned," the statement from the Royal family read. "The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” it added.

Sussexes former press secretary brings complaint

A formal complaint was filed against Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, according to various sources’ accounts to the British media outlets, alleging that she had harassed and bullied the royal staff to the point where they quit. The complaint was brought in by a former staff member named Jason Knauf in 2018. Knauf was employed as the communications secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex then. "Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears,” The Times report in the UK cited Knauf’s statement.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry denied the allegations published by the newspaper saying that it was an attempt of a smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex. This spokesperson told UK’s ET that the timing of the controversy was ‘well placed’ when Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to premiere Sunday on CBS. The Duchess of Sussex, the spokesperson said, was grieved and traumatized by the latest allegation, and being a target herself of bullying, she believes in building compassion around the world.

