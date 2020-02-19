Billie Eilish Breaks Down At BRIT Awards 2020, Says 'I Felt Hated Lately'

The recently held BRITS Awards 2020 ceremony witnessed the who’s who of the entertainment and glamour industry in presence, sporting their best outfits. From Harry Styles' subtle tribute to Carolina Flack to Dave’s spell-bounding performance on-stage, the BRITS Awards 2020 ceremony was surely a memorable event for music-lovers across the globe. However, Billie Eilish's emotional speech at the award function stole the show and left the audience teary-eyed. Here is what happened.

Billie Eilish breaks down

It seems like British singer Billie Eilish is on an award-winning spree, as the singer made it to the news for becoming the only artist in a decade to have won five awards at the Grammy’s held earlier in 2020. At the recently held BRITS Awards 2020, Billie Eilish bagged an award for Best International Female Artist from Spice Girl Mel C. In the winning speech delivered by Billie Eilish, the singer revealed that she had been feeling 'extremely hated lately', as the singer was reportedly trolled on social media. Adding to the same, a weeping Billie Eilish revealed that she wanted to cry, as she genuinely felt the love from the crowd present.

This comes after Billie Eilish quit social media due to excessive internet trolling for her quirky looks and style statements. Billie recently revealed that she stopped reading comments from netizens on her social media posts. The singer added that the hurtful and demeaning comments were ruining her life.

(PRomo Image: Billie Eilish Instagram)

