UK's Duchess Of Cambridge Speaks With Parents, Midwives Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Duchess of Cambridge held video chats with several new parents and midwives ahead of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. In the clip posted by the Kensington Palace, Kate has said, “This is definitely a first” while acknowledging the uniqueness of interacting through video links. She also congratulated the new mother, virtually for the baby boy. Kate was seen talking with different midwives to emphasis that they, as an organisation are “playing such a vital role”. She believes that the medical professionals are “hugely trusted by the public”, therefore, the information that they provide is “lifeline” for many people during the time of a pandemic.

In the separate snippet, Kate was asked by a midwife if she can see her smiling, to which the Duchess replies, “with your eyes, yes I can”. Kate asked one of the medical professionals about the difference in new mothers before and during the deadly coronavirus outbreak. While mentioning the lack of human contact, the medical professional replied that the mothers that are giving birth during the pandemic are “more anxious”. Since the pandemic began in China back in December 2019 and spread to at least 212 countries and territories, human communication has been restricted to video calls.

🏥 The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken with midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts ahead of the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week #MaternalMHmatters pic.twitter.com/Oup43xquXX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge is the patron of The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. The organization, along with the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, has developed guidance on coronavirus and pregnancy for people including medical professionals, pregnant women as well as their families.

Read - On Prince William, Kate's 9th Anniversary, Kensington Palace Shares Beautiful Wedding Pic

Read - Prince William Reveals Hilarious Reason For Avoiding Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Virtual chat with NHS children

Earlier, Prince William and Kate both held a virtual school visit and chatted with some children of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) staff. Taking the opportunity of meeting the children of parents who are battling the pandemic on the frontline, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lauded the kids’ parents for “amazing job”. The royal couple chatted with the children and teachers at Burnley primary school for nearly an hour, in a bid to know how they are dealing with the global health crisis.

Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/2h9N66O4EP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 8, 2020

Read - Prince William Stars In 'Blackadder' Sketch, Makes His Comic Acting Debut

Read - Kensington Palace Shares 'beautiful' Pictures Of Princess Charlotte On Her 5th Birthday

