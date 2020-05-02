Kensington Palace Shares 'beautiful' Pictures Of Princess Charlotte On Her 5th Birthday

UK News

Ahead of 5th birthday of Prince William and Kate’s child, Princess Charlotte, Kensington Palace shared her “beautiful” images clicked by Duchess of Cambridge.

Kensington Palace

Ahead of the fifth birthday of Prince William and Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte, Kensington Palace shared her “beautiful” images distributing packets of food to isolated pensioners in the local region amid coronavirus outbreak. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to celebrate their daughter’s fifth birthday on May 2 which is expected to include a Zoom call with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The images shared on May 1 (local time) were clicked by Kate and are being widely appreciated on the internet. While many netizens wished Princess Charlotte for her birthday, others adored her “cuteness”.

'Zoom Party' for Princess Charlotte

Earlier, British media reports had stated that Prince William and Kate are planning their daughter’s birthday with cake, a party and the video call so that Princess Charlotte can spend time with her family amid coronavirus outbreak and still follow social distancing. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their children are living in their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall since the UK came under lockdown on March 23 to curb the further spread of deadly COVID-19 disease.

According to the international media report, both Prince William and Kate were eager to ensure their daughter has ‘all the fun of a birthday’ despite the global health crisis. A source had told a British media outlet that the family ‘has arranged a Zoom party’ for Princess Charlotte constituting all her family and friends. Apart from the video call, the parents have planned games during the unprecedented circumstances of a pandemic. The Zoom call is also expected to be joined by the Queen, who along with Prince Philip is currently residing at Windsor Castle.

