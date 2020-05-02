Kensington Palace Shares 'beautiful' Pictures Of Princess Charlotte On Her 5th Birthday

Ahead of the fifth birthday of Prince William and Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte, Kensington Palace shared her “beautiful” images distributing packets of food to isolated pensioners in the local region amid coronavirus outbreak. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to celebrate their daughter’s fifth birthday on May 2 which is expected to include a Zoom call with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The images shared on May 1 (local time) were clicked by Kate and are being widely appreciated on the internet. While many netizens wished Princess Charlotte for her birthday, others adored her “cuteness”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.



The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020

Read - On Prince William, Kate's 9th Anniversary, Kensington Palace Shares Beautiful Wedding Pic

Read - Kensington Palace Shares Adorable Pictures Of Prince Louis On His Second Birthday

'Zoom Party' for Princess Charlotte

Earlier, British media reports had stated that Prince William and Kate are planning their daughter’s birthday with cake, a party and the video call so that Princess Charlotte can spend time with her family amid coronavirus outbreak and still follow social distancing. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their children are living in their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall since the UK came under lockdown on March 23 to curb the further spread of deadly COVID-19 disease.

According to the international media report, both Prince William and Kate were eager to ensure their daughter has ‘all the fun of a birthday’ despite the global health crisis. A source had told a British media outlet that the family ‘has arranged a Zoom party’ for Princess Charlotte constituting all her family and friends. Apart from the video call, the parents have planned games during the unprecedented circumstances of a pandemic. The Zoom call is also expected to be joined by the Queen, who along with Prince Philip is currently residing at Windsor Castle.

Read - Kensington Palace Shares Video Of Prince William's Children Clapping For Health Workers

Read - Oscars 2020: Billy Porter's Gown Has Secret Ties To The Historic Kensington Palace