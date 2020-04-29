On Prince William, Kate's 9th Anniversary, Kensington Palace Shares Beautiful Wedding Pic

To mark nine years of marriage of Prince William and Kate on April 28, Kensington Palace shared an image from the “magical” royal wedding. Not only did it bring back the moments from 2011, when their royal wedding took place at Westminster Abbey in London, but it also left people wanting to relive those captivating moments when millions across the world watched the marriage on live television. Reportedly around 1,900 guests attended the wedding of the future king of Britain that had everything from an eight-tier cake to Kate’s “iconic” wedding dress.

Wedding dresses

Kate chose English designer Sarah Burton-designed ivory gown for her special day and it apparently had incorporated floral motifs cut from machine-made lace and a nine-foot train. Meanwhile, Prince William wore an Irish Guards mounted officer’s uniform in Guard of Honour Order. According to reports, considering the weather, designer Russell Kashket worked with both, Prince William and Prince Harry to create the uniforms with material that absorbs the heat at the time in Abbey.

Pippa Middleton

Another name that became widely popular after the royal wedding in 2011 was Pippa Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister and her bridesmaid. Pippa also wore a gown by Sarah Burton and was pictured on multiple instances while helping her sister with the wedding train.

Young celebrity at the wedding

Apart from the significant members at the wedding, the most iconic moment of the entire royal affair was the traditional appearance of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the ceremony and shared a kiss. However, after the legendary moment, not only did the images of the appearance went viral but also one of Kate’s bridesmaid went viral. Then three-year-old, Grace van Cutsem become a young celebrity who was photographed while covering her ears and frowning at the same balcony alongside Prince William and Kate.

