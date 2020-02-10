Grandmother Of Two Claims Legendary ‘Bigfoot’ Lives In Britain

The woman behind the British Bigfoot Research has claimed that the animal, whose existence has been dismissed by the majority of scientists, lives in the United Kingdom. Deborah Hatswell, a grandmother of two, said that her encounter with the ape-like creature, which resembles man, scarred her for life.

Speaking to British tabloid Daily Star, Hatswell said that she saw something at the age of 15 which changed her course of life and she still has not recovered from the trauma. The 52-year-old from Worsley, Greater Manchester claimed that the creature looked like a hybrid of an ape and a man.

Hatswell said that the creature was not the issue but the effect of such creature on that person and the constant worry of seeing something that does not exist. She saw the animal during her childhood and searched for people who could explain the event or at least provide a reasonable explanation for it.

Bigfoot has been a North American phenomenon whose existence is based on a combination of folklore, misidentification, and hoax, rather than an actual living animal. Hatswell admits that though she never saw the creature again in her life, she claimed that many people saw it in the same park as her and has traced back witness reports back to 1960s with the last sighting in 2016.

Sasquatch Museum in US

In October 2019, a former supper club, along a four-lane highway in Georgia, was turned into the Sasquatch Museum, focusing on the legendary Bigfoot. It provides a wonderful experience for people who want to know more about the beast. The museum is close to the Tennessee state line and has an intricate display of Bigfoot attacking the remote lodge. Colour-coded maps report many alleged sightings and a display portraying an 8-foot-tall beast. A celebrated 1967 video of a supposed Sasquatch sighting plays on repeat, alongside nerve-racking memories from the individuals who guarantee to have encountered a Bigfoot.

