Sachin Tendulkar Posts Heartfelt Message For India Women Post T20 WC Final Loss

India Women lost the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final to Australia by 85 runs on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The defeat halted India’s rampaging run throughout the tournament and handed Australia Women their fifth Women's T20 World Cup title. After the match, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt consolation message for the dejected India Women team.

Women’s T20 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar posts message for India Women after IN W vs AU W result

Just hours after the India Women vs Australia Women Women's T20 World Cup final, Sachin Tendulkar took to the microblogging site and congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side for their impressive runners-up campaign in Australia. At the same time, Tendulkar also urged India Women team to not lose hope upon their Women’s T20 World Cup final defeat and advised them to keep working hard for future endeavours. In his tweet, Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the Australian team for successfully defending the title.

Congratulations to Australia for winning the @T20WorldCup. It was a tough day for #TeamIndia. Our team is young and will grow into a solid unit. You have inspired many across the globe. We are proud of you. Keep working hard and never lose hope. It will happen one day.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/RrH1dLqkBW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2020

Apart from their Women’s T20 World Cup final defeat to Australia, India Women team has suffered two similar setbacks in 2017 and 2018. They lost the 2017 World Cup final to England and the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against the same opponents. Sachin Tendulkar himself is not new to such heartbreaks as the ‘Master Blaster’ had to wait 22 years after his debut to finally lift the ICC Cricket World Cup. The momentous occasion came on April 2, 2011 in front of a capacity Wankhede crowd.

