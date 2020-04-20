Meghan Markle's 1st Interview After Royal 'Megxit' To Air With Return To Films After 5 Yrs

Meghan Markle is all set to give her first interview after the actor and husband Prince Harry’s royal exit - 'Megxit'. The Suits star will talk about the Disney documentary Elephant, that she has narrated, on Good Morning America. The venture is her first film-related project after close to five years.

Meghan's first interview

Earlier, reports had gone on an overdrive over Meghan’s first interview since the royal exit, but her representatives have clarified that a pre-recorded clip will be telecast, and not a live interview. She is reportedly set to give an exclusive glimpse of Elephant.

Watch an exclusive interview on Disney Elephant with America’s very own Humanitarian Princess Meghan

on ABC GMA Monday! 💜👸🏻💜 https://t.co/Pcb1Dqh4sL — My Duke and I Podcast (@MyDukeandI1) April 18, 2020

It was in January that Meghan had signed Elephant, that is reportedly set to benefit the charity Elephants Without Borders. Meghan Markle was reportedly approached by the makers Mark Linfiel and Vanessa Berlowitz, when she was still a senior royal.

Meet two incredible animal families 🐘🐬 Disneynature's Elephant and Dolphin Reef are now streaming on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/Ye9YAYzOGe — Disney (@Disney) April 3, 2020



Elephant, being promoted as a nature documentary, traces the journey of a group of elephants during from Zimbabwe to Botswana across the Kalahari Desert. It is streaming on Disney+ from April 3.

The venture also marks Meghan Markle's first after Dater’s Handbook and Anti-Social around 2015-16.

Meghan and Prince Harry had split from the royal family on March 31. They are currently living in Malibu in Los Angeles, as per reports.

Meghan-Prince Harry have been involved with various initiatives in the battle against COVID-19. They have delivering food to the needy and planning other initiatives via video call. They also plann to launch their own charity after the pandemic.

Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles had tested positive for COVID-19.

