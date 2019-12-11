Hugh Grant Points Out Key Differences Between 'Love Actually' And Johnson's Spoof

In the Love Actually spoof that was recently put out by Boris Johnson on the Conservative Party's YouTube channel, Hugh Grant has pointed out a crucial difference that he believes everyone should take note off. Hugh Grant played the Prime Minister in the 2003 film and therefore knows a fair bit about the film.

Grant points out one key difference

In Johnson's spoof of Love Actually there are several messages that the British PM wishes to convey, the placards suggest that Boris promises to get Brexit done by 2020. Johnson also added in the video that Brexit would only be possible if Parliament did not block it.

While talking to media Grant joked that the video (spoof) was actually really well made and that it was probably made by Russian Money. Additionally, Grant also added on a more serious note that of all the placards that Boris was holding there was very important placard that presents in the original film but missing from the Conservative Party YouTube video. Grant clarified that the placard from the original film that was missing was the one where Andrew Lincoln held up a card saying that because its Christmas you tell the truth. Grant believed that it would not have been appropriate for Johnson to be holding up a card like that and that is why it was omitted.

The English actor Hugh Grant has campaigned against Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the upcoming election in the United Kingdom. Grant is going door-to-door in London to convince people to not vote for Johnson, who he calls 'Pinnochio'. Grant is against the Brexit and feels that Britain should not leave the European Union.

The actor has campaigned for the Labour party candidates and also for the Liberal Democrats. Grant is in favour of tactical voting to oust the incumbent prime minister Boris Johnson. The United Kingdom will vote on December 12 to elect its new prime minister. This is the first time since 1923, that the United Kingdom is voting in December. The election was arranged at a short notice in late October after prime minister Boris Johnson called for an early general election to resolve the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.

