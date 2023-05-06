King Charles Coronation: Ditching Luxury, Prince Harry Hops On Commercial Flight To UK

Prince Harry did not seem to opt for royal treatment as he touched down in the United Kingdom aboard a fully-packed commercial flight on Friday, just in time for his father's grand coronation. He embarked on his solo trip by hopping on American Airlines flight AA136 from Los Angeles and landing at London's Heathrow airport at 11:23 am on Friday.

According to The Daily Mail, the man behind the explosive royal memoir 'Spare' has decided to keep his visit short, after leaving behind his wife Meghan Markle, and two children back in California. He intends to head straight back to the Golden State right after the coronation wraps up on Saturday afternoon (UK time), to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday.

The Duke of Sussex is likely to play a minimal role as King Charles III gets crowned. But he will not be the only one out of the royal spotlight, and will potentially share the sidelining with his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew. Speculations suggest that the red-headed prince could be a backbencher at Westminster Abbey, far away from his brother Prince William and those in the royal family's inner circle.

Prince Harry makes quick pitstop to UK

A source familiar with the matter told The Sun that the prince "will be in and out of the UK in 24 hours. He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving". But even if he takes on a muted role at the grand event, his attendance will be a tiny ray of hope, representing how the ties between him and the royal family have not completely severed despite the release of 'Spare' earlier this year.

Back in March, a spokesperson Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed that the couple "recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time." However, the Duke later accepted to show up at the coronation, but the catch being, sans his wife.