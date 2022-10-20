Larry The Cat Steps Up After Liz Truss Resigns As UK PM, Take A Look At The Viral Tweet

As the United Kingdom dreads an uncertain future and copes with the sudden resignation of Liz Truss from the post of Prime Minister, official Chief Mouser Larry the Cat has apparently decided to take over. An image shared on the official Twitter handle of Larry, who resides at the Prime Minister’s residence, featured the feline standing with a tiny podium outside Downing Street.

The caption quips that King Charles III has asked the cat to become the new successor as the politically volatile situation in the UK has gone on for too long. “The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough,” reads the caption of the image.

Uploaded on Twitter, the picture has garnered over 147,000 likes and more than 2,300 comments. Reacting to it, one internet user wrote: “Don’t know why they didn’t think of that in the first place, by far the most experienced candidate, I would vote for you.” Another added, “Thank you for being the rock the country can rely on.”

“The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.” pic.twitter.com/eFL3fgSfVL — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 20, 2022

Social media reacts to Larry the Cat's post

Another user cheekily stated that it would be the perfect time to serve the office for the 15-year-old cat. “You'd be a better choice. Retirement coming up in a little while too, nice way to go,” the user quipped. One user made a reference to a video of Larry that recently went viral on social media. "Nice to have some stability at last, and I hope we can see a continuation of the key policy of chasing foxes out of Downing Street," the user wrote on Twitter.

Larry the Cat often makes appearances on social media. Recently, the feline went viral for chasing away a fox that had entered the 10 Downing Street perimeters. A video of the incident featured Larry running towards the fox and eventually driving it off under the night sky.