WATCH: The Moment Liz Truss Announced Her Resignation As UK PM In Just 45 Days

After 45 days at office, Liz Truss has now resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. This comes after a series of MPs resigning under her leadership.

Liz Truss delivers resignation speech

In her address, Truss said, "I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. Our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative party with the mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills, along cutting national insurance. We set our vision for low tax high growth economy, that would take advantage of the freedom of Brexit. I recognise now, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party. I have therefore spoken to his Majesty, The King, to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party."

The outgoing PM added, "This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 committee. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans, to maintain our country's economic stability, and national security. I will remain the PM until a successor has been chosen. Thank you."

Who will take over from Truss?

There have been talks of either Rishi Sunak, who was the person Liz Truss contested against, during the final leg of Tory party's leadership contest or Penny Mordaunt replacing her. UK PM Lizz Truss won the leadership contest against the former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak over her promise of tax cuts, which Sunak had warned against, stating that the tax cuts will lead to financial chaos and capital flight.

However, days after Truss' mini-budget was unveiled, UK's economic crisis turned into a reality, with the central bank being forced to take emergency measures.