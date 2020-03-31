COVID-19: Prince William Wants To Return As Air Ambulance Pilot Amid Crisis

Prince William, who spent two years with the flying medics before stepping down, wishes to return as an air ambulance pilot during the deadly coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Prince William supposedly wants to do his bit in the ongoing battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. He has reportedly shown interest in rejoining the frontline.

One of the few senior royals still working

As per reports, Prince William is one of the few senior royals still engaged in active work, given Prince Harry and his wife’s departure from the royal family and Prince Charles being found positive for coronavirus. Given the fact that he is one of the few senior royals who is still working, Price Williams feels that may hinder him from returning as an air ambulance pilot.

According to reports, Prince William had revealed that he missed his role as an air ambulance pilot during a visit to an NHS health centre. Earlier this month, Prince William became a patron of the London Air Ambulance Charity. London Ambulance Service boss Garrett Emmerson has reportedly been quoted saying that Prince William would be welcomed back into service at any time.

Read: Coronavirus: Prince Charles Out Of Self-isolation After Testing Positive

Read: Prince Charles Did Not Jump Queue For Coronavirus Test, Clarifies UK

As the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, the NHS is under constant strain and is severely overburdened. As per reports, 20,000 ex-NHS staff have been recalled in order to help during this ongoing crisis. The United Kingdom has reported 22,141 coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 1,408. Globally the coronavirus has infected 785,000 people with the worldwide death count currently at 37,820.

Prince Charles recovering

After spending at least seven days in self-isolation due to positive diagnosis of coronavirus, Prince Charles is now out of it. After showcasing mild symptoms of COVID-19 infection, Duke of Cornwall along with wife, Camilla was quarantined at Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate. According to reports, a royal spokesperson has said that Prince of wales consulted with a doctor and is “now out of self-isolation”.

Read: Prince William Mocked COVID-19 Crisis Weeks Before Prince Charles Tested Positive

Read: Fact-Check: Did Kanika Kapoor Meet Prince Charles? Pictures Trigger Speculation

(Image credit: AP)