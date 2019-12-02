Laws Governing Upcoming Elections Are Unfit For The Purpose, Says Election Commission

According to the officials of Britain's Election Commission, the rules and regulations that have been implemented to keep a check on the upcoming UK elections are not fit to serve their purpose. The official also said that the steps taken by tech giants like Facebook and Google, to enhance the digital transparency of the election-related advertisements are not substitute for reform.

Laws unfit for upcoming elections

This year, in May, the Johnson Government passed new legislation to protect the upcoming elections. The new reforms included a requirement for the digital imprint on election material and more strict laws in accordance with the foreign donations after the government received calls from the Electoral Commission to update the laws that will help in monitoring elections in the age of digital advancement. But owing to the constant political turmoil in Britain due to Brexit and resignation of Theresa May and Boris Johnson taking her place, the government proposals were never implemented. But the concern surfaced again after the announcement of the December 12 elections.

Louise Edwards, director of regulation at the Electoral Commission told international media that the election policies need to be updated and since the required measures haven't been taken yet, the Electoral Commission will conduct the upcoming elections with the laws that are not fit for their execution. He further said that if the laws are updated, the voters will be able to get a better and transparent vision of the elections.

Johnson says “best” thing if the US stays away from the UK elections

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it would be the “best” thing if US President Donald Trump doesn’t get involved in the UK elections. Speaking to a London-based radio station, Johnson called the United States a close friend and ally saying they "traditionally" don’t get involved in each other’s election campaign.

In October, Trump commented on upcoming UK elections and opined that Johnson should seal a pact with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage claiming Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would be bad for Britain. Senior Conservative leaders are wary of the fact that Trump could upset the campaign by wading into the elections during the NATO meeting scheduled in London.