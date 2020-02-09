The Debate
Liverpool Pub Now Has The Same Listed Status As Buckingham Palace

UK News

The Philharmonic Dining Rooms in Liverpool is the first Victorian pub in England to be given the Grade 1 status, according to a public body, Historic England.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

The Philharmonic Dining Rooms in Liverpool is the first Victorian pub in England to be given the Grade 1 status, according to a public body, Historic England. Additionally, ten other pubs have also had their status updated to include details of their interiors. Historic England claimed that the Philharmonic is regarded as a "cathedral among pubs" for its grand style and was one among the most spectacular pubs to be constructed in the golden age of pub building at the end of the 19th century.

liverpool pub

Pub constructed between 1898 and 1900

The pub was constructed between 1898 and 1900 by architect Walter W Thomas and now, at long last, it has been officially deemed on a par with the Queen’s London residence. Sir Paul McCartney, former Beetles star played a surprise show at the pub in 2018 while recording an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. It has recently been included in the 2.5  of protected historic buildings to have the highest grade, a list which includes Liverpool's Anglican cathedral as well as Buckingham Palace and Chatsworth. Two other pubs in Liverpool have also been evaluated to have details of their interiors included in their listed status description. 

Published:
