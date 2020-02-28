Overjoyed But In Disbelief, UK Couple Who Won £1 Million Lottery Think It's A Prank

In a surprising incident, care-worker Stacey Taylor received a text from her husband on Feb 26, who told her that they have won a £1million. According to the reports, mother of two, Stacey received a message from her husband David asking her to come home as they have won a million on the lottery while she was working on a night shift at a care home. But the 37-year-old Stacey did not believe her husband and worked until 8 am thinking that he might be playing a prank. But in the meantime, the 40-year-old husband played safely and locked the ticket.

Couple prepares shopping list

Stacey, the nursing assistant called her mother and brother in the middle of the night to check the ticket code, as per reports. She added that both of them said that it was a winning ticket but she still could not believe it. She also asked one of his colleagues and she confirmed it too. Stacey said that her colleague was jumping around with fun and excitement. The couple then collected their £1million cheque at the Cardiff hotel, as per reports.

The nursing assistant while laughing said that her husband sent her a picture of a winning ticket and she had no idea where to start with. She added that her husband always plays a prank with her and that's the reason she did not believe him. The South Wales couple immediately started preparing a shopping list after their EuroMillions Millionaire Maker win on January 24. According to the reports, David said that he was really elated and still can believe it. He added that the most they have ever won is £100 on a scratchcard.

Mother of three won £1m

Similarly, a mother of three recently discovered she had won £1m on the EuroMillions Lottery on November 14, only 10 minutes after coming across a letter telling her she had beaten breast cancer. Lynne Price, 55 is a South Wales laundry worker who decided to celebrate by having a long and relaxing bath. According to the reports, Lynne was at her home in New Tredegar, and when she opened the letter, she surprisingly found that her breast cancer scan results are clear. After some time, David rushed home from work to announce they had won £1million. The mother said she was in total shock after hearing the news. She added that she was shaking and, 'lost for words' something that has never happened to her before, according to her.

