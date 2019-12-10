Man Creates Reindeer Design On London Map After Cycling For 9 Hours

With the festival of Christmas around the corner, a British man, Anthony Hoyle, cycled for a total of nine hours creating the shape of a reindeer on his Strava application. Hailing from Cheltenham, a large spa town in the county of Gloucestershire, England, Hoyle took to the streets in the northern part of London where he used the GPS tracker in the Strava app to create the reindeer design.

Looking for festive cheer

According to reports, Hoyle cycled for 80 miles by starting his ride in Hammersmith before finishing off along the Euston Road in the central part of London. While speaking to a local media outlet, Hoyle said that he was really happy with what he had done as living in the countryside made it difficult for him to come to London and cycle around. He further added that 80 miles was probably his limit and would not want to go beyond that as it eats up an entire day.

Hoyle said that the idea for these kinds of artwork comes to him by just looking at maps. He also said that creating a reindeer is a little bit tricky because it is something synonymous with Christmas but mentioned that is always the same process.

Hoyler's other 'artworks'

The 51-year-old Britisher has also created a Santa while cycling in parts of London.

Hoyle created a face by cycling around the city of Nottingham

In another incident, a Japanese man proposed to partner by using Google Earth by travelling across Japan using the mapping tool to create the words Marry Me and presented his proposal after completing his entire trip.

