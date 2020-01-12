Meghan Markle Signs Disney Deal Amid Royal Chaos

Soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their step back from the royal family, it has been revealed that Meghan Markle has signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to a wildlife charity. However, reports are stating that she had signed the deal even before she, along with Prince Harry, had left the UK for their Christmas break in Canada.
According to international media, the Duchess of Sussex will be providing her voice in exchange for a donation to an organization that helps to track and protect animals from poaching - Elephants Without Borders. Reports stated that this news might be the first step towards Markle's return to Hollywood. She was last seen in a TV series - Suits.
In a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday night announced to step back as 'senior members' of the Royal Family. As per a statement released by the royal couple on their official Instagram page, they will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
The couple also stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent."
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
The Royal announcement took the internet by storm with people posting their own predictions about the reasons and outcomes of the 'Royal break-up'. Soon after their announcement, the Madame Tussauds museum in London on Wednesday, January 9, removed wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from its display of the royal family.
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's announcement, Queen Elizabeth demanded clarity over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future roles. She ordered palace authorities to clear the confusion within 72 hours. Meghan Markle on Thursday flew to Canada to be with son Archie, while Prince Harry decided to stay in the United Kingdom due to the uproar over their announcement.
