Piers Morgan Slammed For Calling Meghan Markle 'Royal Hustler'

In the aftermath of the striking announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the royal family, Piers Morgan called Markle as 'Royal hustler'. In his column published in an international media outlet, Morgan called the Markle as 'deluded' and further said that the Royal couple should be 'stripped of their titles'. This was not the end when English broadcaster called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as 'scheming Kardashian-wannabes' who are trying to 'bring down Monarchy'.

*NEW: The Queen must FIRE Their Royal Hustlers: Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes bring down the Monarchy.

My new column: https://t.co/TrLTlcsQ1n pic.twitter.com/fGG537Ay6H — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2020

Netizens slam Morgan

However, soon after Morgan spilled out his statements, Alan Sugar countered him and said 'leave off Piersy' while Gina Yashere responded that 'every black person knew this was coming'. Other Twitter users also told Morgan that his 'sensible article' was destroyed by his 'rude and hateful comments'. Some of the netizens also called it 'ridiculous'.

Leave off Piersy ....she asked you to take her for a drink. Hah Come off it. You must have grovelled as you do with famous movie stars so as to call them your friend. https://t.co/2r5WBCpRkP — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 10, 2020

Ridiculous post! — Adele C W (@WoollinAdele) January 9, 2020

Wow, white people trying to deny racism have so many gifs. The time taken is quite telling.... — Gina Yashere (@ginayashere) January 10, 2020

Because you only expect the highest moral standards from his friends, right? And would never dream of hanging round with hustlers... pic.twitter.com/Y65IWLCArP — Matt Carr (@MattCarr55) January 9, 2020

I am not fan of the royal family living off tax payers, but why is Piers so obsessed about Meghan? Why is it so important to him to vent this venom everytime? I get that he disagrees with their actions, I do myself, but the way he goes on is like it’s personal to him. — Natalie Gil (@awanderinwitch) January 9, 2020

