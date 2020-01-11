The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Piers Morgan Slammed For Calling Meghan Markle 'Royal Hustler'

UK News

Piers Morgan called Markle as 'Royal hustler' in the aftermath of striking announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of 'stepping back' as 'senior members'

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Piers Morgan

In the aftermath of the striking announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the royal family, Piers Morgan called Markle as 'Royal hustler'. In his column published in an international media outlet, Morgan called the Markle as 'deluded' and further said that the Royal couple should be 'stripped of their titles'. This was not the end when English broadcaster called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as 'scheming Kardashian-wannabes' who are trying to 'bring down Monarchy'. 

Read - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Step Back As 'Senior Members'; Piers Morgan, Trevor Noah REACT

Netizens slam Morgan

However, soon after Morgan spilled out his statements,  Alan Sugar countered him and said 'leave off Piersy' while Gina Yashere responded that 'every black person knew this was coming'. Other Twitter users also told Morgan that his 'sensible article' was destroyed by his 'rude and hateful comments'. Some of the netizens also called it 'ridiculous'. 

Read -  Liv Morgan Abruptly Ends WWE Interview After 60 Seconds By Putting The Phone Down

Read - Piers Morgan Rants About Greggs' Vegan Steak Bake, Says 'Nothing Virtuous About It'

Read - Alex Morgan Shows Off Her Football Skills While Being Six Months Pregnant

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
HASSAN ROUHANI APOLOGISES
US BACKS INDIA OVER ARTICLE 370
CANADA & US HINTED AT IRAN'S ROLE
SACHIN TENDULKAR FACES NETIZENS' WR
JNU VC ON CAMPUS SECURITY
SEHWAG WISHES RAHUL DRAVID