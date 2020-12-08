Monolith Appears On English Island After Disappearing From Romania And Utah

The monolith mystery continues as another similar structure was spotted on the Compton beach of the Isle of Wight by beach-goers after the mysterious disappearance from the Utah desert and a Romanian mountainside. However, this one is being considered as slightly different from the other monoliths. Various people living across the area took to their official Twitter handles as they shared an image of the bizarre structure.

Another Monolith spotted

American bestseller author John O’Brien took to his official Twitter handle and shared the image of this recent monolith. In the caption, he wrote, “I think global ‘crop circlers’ have got a new #lockdown hobby. They can make these in their garage & pop them up even when there are no crops. A reflective monolith has been spotted at Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight, days after similar were discovered in the US and Romania”.

I think global ‘crop circlers’ have got a new #lockdown hobby🤔 they can make these in their garage & pop them up even when there are no crops. A reflective monolith has been spotted at Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight, days after similar were discovered in the US and Romania. pic.twitter.com/muAcZSJhYG — John O'Brien MBE (@Johnwritlarge) December 7, 2020

This happened just days after a Monolith appeared at Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California. Before this, Monoliths were seen in Utah, and then Romania. According to the reports by Atascadero News, the Monolith in California appeared to be made of stainless steel, 10-feet tall and 18 inches wide. Also, it was not attached to the ground and was estimated to be about 200 pounds.

A similar metal ram was discovered in Utah on November 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau. The officials were flying by helicopter, helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, when they spotted what seemed right out of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. The helicopter pilot, Bret Hutchings, had said that the monolith has been about the “strangest thing” that he came across in all his years of flying.

Hatchings had informed that he was flying for the Utah department of public safety when one of the biologists spotted the metal sheet when they just happened to fly directly over the top of it. The pilot said that the object looked manmade and appeared to have been firmly planted in the ground, not dropped from the sky. Utah’s highway petrol had also shared the images of the monolith and said that the metal ram estimated at between 10ft and 12ft high appeared to be planted deep in the ground.

