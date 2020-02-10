The Debate
The Debate
Oscars 2020: Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit & Other Bollywood Celebs Congratulate 'Parasite'

Hollywood News

While fans across the globe reacted to Parasite's win at Oscars 2020, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra, too, reacted on the same

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscars 2020

The much-awaited 92nd Academy Awards 2020 started on a high note on February 9, 2020, and ended with thunderous applause, as stars like Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Brad Pitt and Renee Zellwegger took home the major awards. However, team Parasite ruled the Academy Awards this year, by bagging four awards in Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Film categories.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: THIS Is How Bong Joon Ho Plans To Celebrate South Korea's First Oscar Win

While the makers of Parasite are being lauded for their efforts in the film from all corners of the world, Bollywood celebrities too are not lagging behind. After the winner's list was announced earlier today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari congratulated the makers for the film's big win at the Oscars 2020. Here are a few Bollywood celebrities, who have reacted to team Parasite's big win.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Eminem Surprises Fans With 'Lose Yourself' Performance From '8 Mile'

Bollywood congratulates Parasite

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish Honours Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas In The Memoriam Segment

Oscars 2020

While Joaquin Phoenix bagged the Best Actor Award for his performance in Joker, Renne Zelweeger took home her very first Oscar Award for Judy. Laura Dern won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her performance in Marriage Story. Brad Pitt, too, won his first Academy Award as an actor this year in Best Actor in Supporting role category.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman's Stunning Dress Deals 'subtle' Hammerblow To Academy Sexism

(Image: Diljith Dosanj and Sidharth Malhotra Instagram, Screengrab of the tweet)

 

 



Published:

