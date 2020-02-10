Oscars 2020: Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit & Other Bollywood Celebs Congratulate 'Parasite'

The much-awaited 92nd Academy Awards 2020 started on a high note on February 9, 2020, and ended with thunderous applause, as stars like Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Brad Pitt and Renee Zellwegger took home the major awards. However, team Parasite ruled the Academy Awards this year, by bagging four awards in Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Film categories.

While the makers of Parasite are being lauded for their efforts in the film from all corners of the world, Bollywood celebrities too are not lagging behind. After the winner's list was announced earlier today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari congratulated the makers for the film's big win at the Oscars 2020. Here are a few Bollywood celebrities, who have reacted to team Parasite's big win.

Bollywood congratulates Parasite

The #Oscars giving serious hope this morning — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 10, 2020

Chalo Parasite dekhne — Milap (@zmilap) February 10, 2020

Wow. Parasite!

Loved Joaquin Phoenix in Joker but my favorite performance this year was Adam Driver in Marriage Story. He will win later for a much lesser performance. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 10, 2020

The world of storytelling is evolving literally so and it’s for us to see. There is hope that no matter who you are or where you come from no dream is unachievable, we just have to keep living and breathing it everyday. #Parasite #Oscar2020 #ilovemovies #Moviegoals #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rq9wWQhLYK — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) February 10, 2020

It’s superb ! Must watch bro https://t.co/KH75gKFPrK — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 10, 2020

Oscars 2020

While Joaquin Phoenix bagged the Best Actor Award for his performance in Joker, Renne Zelweeger took home her very first Oscar Award for Judy. Laura Dern won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her performance in Marriage Story. Brad Pitt, too, won his first Academy Award as an actor this year in Best Actor in Supporting role category.

