Prince Harry Finding Life 'a Bit Challenging' In Los Angeles, Says His Friend Dr Goodall

Prince Harry is finding his new life in Los Angeles “a bit challenging” after quitting the Royal Family, said his friend Dr Jane Goodall. Speaking to Radio Times, the 86-year-old primatologist and anthropologist said that she has been in touch with Harry after the couple quit the royal duties.

Dr Goodall, best known for her studies on chimpanzees, is currently under lockdown in Bournemouth when she opened up about Harry and his new life. Talking about Harry’s love for hunting, Goodall opined that he will stop because his wife, Meghan Markle, doesn’t like hunting.

'Progressive new role'

In January, Prince Harry and Meghan said that they wanted to take a “progressive new role” aimed at giving their son a chance to grow up “normally” with awareness about his royal heritage. The Royal couple, in a statement, said that they intend to become financially independent while extending full support to the Queen.

The decision to relinquish royal titles took everyone by surprise and the Queen quickly called a crisis meeting with her heir Charles, William and Harry. In the meeting, it was decided that Harry and Meghan would give up all of their royal titles. After the agreement, the couple has spent most of their time in Canada and returned to London for farewell engagements.

Though the couple chose not to highlight the problems that forced them to take such a radical step, the rift was evident for a long time. In October, the names of Harry and Meghan were removed from the Royal Foundation website list and their charity projects were also omitted from the projects listed on the site.

Meghan was reportedly uncomfortable with the constant spotlight on her personal life and has also spoken about the struggles for being part of the Royal family. In an interview, she said that she had no idea of what she would face after the marriage. The former actress revealed that her friends had warned about the consequences of marrying in a Royal family.

