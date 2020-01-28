Prince Harry Doppelganger Spotted In Ad For Handyman, Netizens React

An advertisement by an online platform has recently taken the internet by storm and has prompted jokes about the Duke of Sussex finding a new job. The viral advertisement shows a handyman and netizens believe that the man resembles Prince Harry. While speaking to an international media outlet, model Simon Pengelly said that he was often compared to actor Jason Statham normally, however, since the ad came out he has reportedly been flooded with responses from his friends.

Netizens also took to Twitter to react to the advertisement.

Prince Harry mocked over lookalike handyman advert – ‘Found a job quickly!’ https://t.co/zLoC48hokQ pic.twitter.com/PpxImuFq5J — Bibhu Mishra (@startupbiz4sale) January 27, 2020

Fair play to Harry, he didn’t hang about on his mission for financial independence #Megxit pic.twitter.com/ACLpVhJjDp — Emma Lindsay (@Wombleemma) January 23, 2020

Hah! Ad on the tube showing #PrinceHarry living his best life and earning an independent living, as a #vetted (!) local tradesperson.#RatedPeople pic.twitter.com/BswxrKx5gG — Isabel Collins (@IsabelBelonging) January 27, 2020

@Aisleyne1 What every landlord needs - a Prince Harry lookalike handyman! 😉 https://t.co/uDHdkSAPF8 — Ofni Smith (@ofni1) January 27, 2020

Royal couple's new life

After weeks of discussion with the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally settled into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities, Victoria, British Columbia, as per reports. The city, named after a queen who reigned until 1901 during the great expansion of the British Empire, is believed to be 'more British than the British'.

The Duke of Sussex recently expressed 'great sadness' over him and his wife Meghan giving up their royal titles as part of a separation agreement with Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the royal family. While addressing supporters of his Africa-based charity in London on January 19, he said that 'it brings him great sadness' but he saw no other way out other than to give up his royal role.

(with inputs from agencies)