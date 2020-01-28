The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
Prince Harry Doppelganger Spotted In Ad For Handyman, Netizens React

UK News

An advertisement by an online platform has recently taken the internet by storm and has prompted jokes about Prince Harry finding a new job.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prince Harry

An advertisement by an online platform has recently taken the internet by storm and has prompted jokes about the Duke of Sussex finding a new job. The viral advertisement shows a handyman and netizens believe that the man resembles Prince Harry. While speaking to an international media outlet, model Simon Pengelly said that he was often compared to actor Jason Statham normally, however, since the ad came out he has reportedly been flooded with responses from his friends. 

Netizens also took to Twitter to react to the advertisement. 

READ: Princess Eugenie And Beatrice Could Take Over Prince Harry And Meghan's Royal Roles

READ: 'I Believe I Can Fly': Prince Harry, Boris Johnson's Image Becomes New Internet Sensation

Royal couple's new life

After weeks of discussion with the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally settled into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities, Victoria, British Columbia, as per reports. The city, named after a queen who reigned until 1901 during the great expansion of the British Empire, is believed to be 'more British than the British'.

The Duke of Sussex recently expressed 'great sadness' over him and his wife Meghan giving up their royal titles as part of a separation agreement with Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the royal family. While addressing supporters of his Africa-based charity in London on January 19, he said that 'it brings him great sadness' but he saw no other way out other than to give up his royal role. 

READ: Meghan, Prince Harry 'should Return' $6.5 Million To Taxpayers, Demand Activists

READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Issue Legal Warning To Media Over Duchess' Photos

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
