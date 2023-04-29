Behind mushy public appearances and a popular docuseries, the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "unhealthy" and outright "toxic," according to the Duchess of Sussex's estranged older sibling. In a sneak peek of an interview with Australian news programme 7News Spotlight, Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle claimed that the royal duo is “really unhealthy for each other."

“It’s a toxic relationship," she said in the trailer for the show that is set to telecast on Sunday. Samantha, who lost a defamation case against Meghan earlier in March, said that the royal would “still be a waitress if it wasn’t for their father”, Thomas Markle Sr. Along with Samantha, the wide-ranging interview will also feature Meghan's father Thomas Sr and half-brother Thomas Jr, who cryptically said in a clip, “We’re not going to go away. This is going to change everything.”

The interview also marks the “first reunion” of the Markles since Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 and “iced" her family "out of her life." Thomas Sr is now looking to “fix” his severed bond with Meghan, years after his daughter urged him to “stop talking to any press” at the time of her wedding.

Meghan and Samantha's defamation lawsuit

According to The Independent, the father-daughter duo has not spoken to each other since the event, mainly since Thomas Sr organized photoshoots with the help of paparazzi before the royal wedding. Meanwhile, the new interview starring the Markles comes nearly a month after Samantha lost a defamation lawsuit against Meghan after she alleged that the royal spoke “malicious lies” about her in the popular 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The lawsuit was filed last March, and argued that Meghan defamed her half-sister by stating that they did not have a close relationship and that Samantha had been “handsomely paid” by a news outlet to publicly bash her. The case was later rejected by a Florida court judge on the basis that the Duchess of Sussex's remarks were merely her opinion and were “not capable of being proved false."