Prince Harry Says He Left Royal Life Because British Press Was ‘destroying’ Mental Health

Britain’s Prince Harry recently revealed that he stepped back from the royal family last year because the British Press was “destroying” his mental health. In a rare interview with ‘The Late Late Show’ host James Corden, Prince Harry discussed the pressure of royal life and his decision to move to Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle. He said that he decided he needed to “get (his) family out of here” and preferred the depiction of royal life seen on the Netflix show ‘The Crown’ to the one published in the newspapers.

Prince Harry said, “We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had quit as working members of the royal family in January 2020. The couple has since moved to Los Angeles and has begun carving out new lives, increasing their visibility and engagement with more sympathetic media figures. During the interview with Corden, in which the pair travel around Los Angeles in an open-top-bus, Prince Harry said that he has watched ‘The Crown’ and is “more comfortable” seeing the series than reading the stories written about his family or his wife or himself.

Prince Harry said, “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, but...it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that”.

Prince Harry says he’ll ‘never walk away’

Further, the UK Prince told Corden that his life with his wife in LA will be a slightly different version, but a continuation, of what they were doing back in Britain anyway. He said that his life is always going to be about public service and he and Meghan are enjoying that. Prince Harry also said he was never walking away, but was “stepping back” rather than stepping down. He added that he’ll never walk away regardless of whatever decision are made on that side.

During the interview, Prince Harry also went on to reveal that they have video-called the Queen and Prince Philip since their move. He also discussed his relationship with Meghan Markle and their son Archie, revealing the child’s first word was “crocodile” and the Queen sent him a waffle maker for Christmas, at Meghan’s request. Meanwhile, the couple recently had announced that they are expecting a second child.

READ: Prince Harry Raps 'Fresh Prince,' Says He Didn't Walk Away




