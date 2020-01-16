Prince William Uses British Sign Language To Congratulate Deaf Man, Netizens All Hearts

Lately, the Royal family has been in the news and all over social media because of Prince Harry and Meghan's big announcement but Prince William has recently won the heart of social media users by using sign language to congratulate a sign language expert at the Buckingham Palace.

A heartwarming gesture

Alex Duguid was being awarded the MBE (Member of the Order to the British Empire), this is always given by royals. While giving the award Prince William had taken the effort to learn some British Sign Language to congratulate Alex. In a video posted on Twitter, Prince William is seen signing 'Congratulations, Alex' when the language expert walks up to him and then pinning a medal on Duguid.

Congratulations Alex Duguid MBE, honoured by The Duke of Cambridge for services to Deaf People and to British Sign Language Education 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/7jr7xDSPPN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2020

The internet loved the Prince's sweet gesture and reactions came flooding in from netizens. Take a look at what social media users thought of Prince William's gesture.

It means everything to them when one can 'speak their language'. Knowing the alphabet can make a world of difference! (Some of my most wonderful moments in retail were being able to help our deaf customers. One woman hugged me before she left and told me she loved me) — Kristin (@Krimame) January 14, 2020

Congratulations to Alex, what a fantastic worthwhile job. I think that sign language should be taught in schools. It would be brilliant 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Barrie West (@Barrie_West) January 14, 2020

Prince William is such a great person. He takes time to make people feel special and appreciated. His smile is genuine also. — PiggE. Lunk (@LunkPigge) January 14, 2020

So nice of William to take the time to learn a bit of SL. Congrats, Mr. Duguid!! The Duke of Cambridge is the best, the real deal. 👍🏻❤️ — ✨SummerSparkles✨ (@summersparks56) January 14, 2020

It is so lovely that William signed to Mr Duguid, who must have been very touched by the gesture. I love Williams smile when he finished!🥰🥰 — Pollenny © (@Pollenny1) January 14, 2020

Amazing!!! Congratulations Alex and I loved that William talked to him through sign language ❤❤❤👏👏👏👏 — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) January 14, 2020

