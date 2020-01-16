The Debate
Prince William Uses British Sign Language To Congratulate Deaf Man, Netizens All Hearts

UK News

Prince William has recently won the heart of social media users by using sign language to congratulate a sign language expert at the Buckingham Palace.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prince William

Lately, the Royal family has been in the news and all over social media because of Prince Harry and Meghan's big announcement but Prince William has recently won the heart of social media users by using sign language to congratulate a sign language expert at the Buckingham Palace.

A heartwarming gesture

Alex Duguid was being awarded the MBE (Member of the Order to the British Empire), this is always given by royals. While giving the award Prince William had taken the effort to learn some British Sign Language to congratulate Alex. In a video posted on Twitter, Prince William is seen signing 'Congratulations, Alex' when the language expert walks up to him and then pinning a medal on Duguid.

The internet loved the Prince's sweet gesture and reactions came flooding in from netizens. Take a look at what social media users thought of Prince William's gesture.

Published:
