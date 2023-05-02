Along with being the People's Princess, Lady Diana Spencer was a true "monarchist" at heart, a never-seen-before letter has revealed. Ahead of King Charles III's coronation this week, Princess Diana's long-time butler released a letter that she had penned between 1993 and 1997. In the memo, she expressed her hopes to see the monarchy withstand all challenges and "survive".

“I so want the monarchy to survive and realize the changes that will take to put ‘the show’ on a new and healthy track,” she wrote, possibly referring to how the royal family stays united in the public eye. In the letter, the deceased princess also showed support for then-Queen Elizabeth and the love she had for her children- Prince William and Prince Harry.

“I am here to support Mama [the queen] and to bring W + H [William and Harry] up in order to cope with the fast-changing world we live in. I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I’ve planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge and stability that is needed,” she wrote.

Princess Diana's butler unveils letter

But the letter was released only recently, just in time for King Charles III's coronation. Her butler Paul Burrell, the man behind the release, said that it was important to let the world read Princess Diana's “poignant” words. “She was a monarchist. She loved the royal family, and she wanted the royal family to survive. And also, the fact her sons William and Harry were part of this, what she called, ‘The Show,’ ” he told OK! Magazine. Burrell also answered the one question that many people have on their minds- What would have Princess Diana thought of the coronation if her fatal car crash in Paris never happened.

“I always think to myself, ‘What would she do in this situation?’ And she would have been at the coronation looking glorious, in her 60s, outshining everyone the way she did,” Burrell mused, as he clarified that she would have fully supported King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, instead of holding any kind of “animosity”.