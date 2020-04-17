Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Cancels Wedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have reportedly cancelled their royal wedding. Back in March, Princess Beatrice had scaled backed her wedding plans and cancelled the planned reception which was due to be held in Buckingham Palace in May.

While speaking to an international media outlet, a spokesperson for the couple said that there are, however, no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. The spokesperson added that the couple isn’t even thinking about the wedding at this time. Furthermore, the spokesperson said that when the time will come to rearrange, they will let everyone know, but the time is 'not yet'.

As per reports, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were due to marry in London’s St James’s Palace on May 29 and Queen Elizabeth was scheduled to throw a private party in the Buckingham Palace Gardens as well. However, in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading, the royal wedding plans are now changed. Earlier in March, the Buckingham Palace reportedly said that the couple were aware of the need to avoid taking any unnecessary risks and had given a thought to their plans in light of government advice.

The palace purportedly said in a statement that they are basically concerned about the government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. The palace further added that the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not occur. Furthermore, in a bid to contain the spread from spreading, the palace also cancelled their annual garden parties and a series of other events.

Royal family contributes to COVID-19

With an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, the Royal Family is doing their bit to help the government overcome the crisis. Currently, the UK has more than 103,000 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 13,729 lives in the country. While Princess Beatrice is cancelling her wedding plans, Prince William, on the other hand, is working with NET to help the vulnerable. Prince Charles also recently opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London. According to the official NHS website, the hospital is built in Bristol and Harrogate to provide beds if local services need them during the peak of coronavirus.

